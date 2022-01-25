Fairmont VFW Post 629 present council with certificate of appreciation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council was presented with a certificate of recognition during its meeting Tuesday night for its work in honoring veterans and those who serve in the armed forces.

U.S. Army Sgt. David Tucker Ret. presented members of council with the certificate for their work over the last two years passing 13 proclamations honoring veterans and the anniversaries of various veteran events. Tucker said that on behalf of himself and the Fairmont VFW Post 629 thanked and commended the council for their service to its constituents.

“The council has really been good to honor the brave men that have fought for our country and sacrificed. They honored Woody Williams for example who won the medal of honor; they honored Columbus Carpenter, a gentleman and a gentle man that has just done so much to help his fellow citizens,” Tucker said.

Certificate of appreciation presented Fairmont City Council.

Also, Tucker stated the council members are real leaders who care about the people of Fairmont and wanted to show his appreciation and to thank them for what they have done for veterans and those who serve in the armed forces by presenting them with a certificate honoring them.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to serve your country, to wear the uniform, I am glad I can still fit into mine. I am glad we have leaders here in our community that care about all the people and their needs, not just the veterans,” Tucker said. “And it’s because of them, like I said in that certificate that Fairmont not only known as the friendly city but the patriotic city as well.”

Tucker said that when he was a soldier that he traveled all over the world with the Army, but he is always proud to be able to call Fairmont his home.