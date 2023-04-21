FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Walmart Supercenter at 32 Tygart Mall Loop began welcoming customers after its remodel Friday afternoon.

The inside of the updated Fairmont Walmart Supercenter. Credit: Lesic Camper on behalf of Walmart

The updated store, according to a press release, features:

An updated pharmacy and vision center.

New digital screens in the customer service and deli departments.

New registers.

A new Grab n Go section at the grocery entrance.

A mother’s room for a private option for nursing mothers.

An expanded infant area to offer more shopping space while selecting furniture, strollers, baby monitoring equipment.

A new fresh baby food area.

Fresh paint, and updated signage and fixtures.

The store also features a new mural as part of Walmart’s “Community Mural Program,” which features murals that reflect the communities the company’s stores are in.

The mural painted in the updated Fairmont Walmart Supercenter. Credit: Lesic Camper on behalf of Walmart

According to the release, the Fairmont store will continue to offer pickup, delivery and Walmart Pay options to customers.