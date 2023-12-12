FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you haven’t finished up Christmas shopping just yet, you may want to check out downtown Fairmont’s newest tradition.

The Hometown Christmas Pop Up Shop is the most recent addition to Fairmont’s Veterans Square.

A few items that can be found within Fairmont’s Hometown Christmas Pop Up Shop

Located in suite 102, the Hometown Christmas Pop Up Shop is a temporary facility that features 10 local artisans in the region. Handcrafted jewelry, stain glass, wood art and pottery are just a few of the items available in-store.

12 News spoke with Dan Swiger, owner of Loop Creative, an artisan featured within Hometown Christmas Pop Up Shop, on what makes these gifts so unique.

“These are gifts that you can’t get from Amazon, so not only are you buying local, but you’re getting a quality gift that was made locally that’s not available on Amazon or any of the big box stores,” Swiger said.

The Hometown Christmas Pop Up Shop is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.