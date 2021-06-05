Fairmont’s Daughters of the American Revolution holds award ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held is annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

The Colonel Morgan Morgan chapter gave out individual awards to members, and gave out community awards. They honored World War II veteran B.D. Linn for his service. Linn served from 1944 to 1946 in the 75th Infantry division.

Award to World War II veteran B.B Linn

Two community members, Nancy Bickerstaff and Raymond Alvarez, also received awards for their work in promoting history.

According to their website, the DAR founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities, including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars.

“We are in constant search of revolutionary war patriots,” said Barbara Channell, Daughters of the American Revolution member. “That’s how you join the organization, is that you’re a decedent of a revolutionary war patriot. And we work a lot with finding their graves and preserving them for future.”