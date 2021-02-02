Fairmont’s favorite restaurant reopens for curbside pickup

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One of Fairmont’s favorite restaurants has reopened for curbside pickup.

Poky Dot has officially reopened for the first time since summer of 2019, after a fire damaged the building. The fire caused heavy smoke, water and fire damage to the restaurant and structural damage to the inside and outside of the building, as well.

During the remodeling process, the owner has managed to make the booths, countertops and chairs exactly like the previous ones. Fans of Poky Dot say they are excited and can’t wait to dig into the food once again.



“Yes, We’ve had so.. I can’t keep up with the messages. It’s the truth, I can’t. I get so many, you know, just like it is. When is the date? When are you opening? You know, you can’t put it into words. You can’t,” said operator for Poky Dot, Alyssa Caputo.

Caputo said they hope to be open for dine-in services next week.