UPDATE: Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes postponed due to weather

UPDATE (12/11/21 1:10 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Feast of the Seven Fishes event has been postponed currently due to inclement weather.

City officials said they’ve spoken with their vendors and the Main Street Fairmont team while also being in communication with Mon Health. Traditionally the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a street event featuring plenty of Italian holiday dishes for folks to choose from.

“We’ve had a great weekend so far. We had the movie showing on Thursday night. We had a full day of programming yesterday. But unfortunately those high winds coming through we’re going to make it dangerous to have folks in tents, said Tim Liebrecht, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont.

Liebrecht said there was no way that Main Street Fairmont was going to put the health and safety of the community at risk. He also stated that plans are being made to see about rescheduling the street event.

“We appreciate the communes support in all of this,” Liebrecht said. “We’ve had just an amazing outpouring of support for the weekend leading up to this. I mean, people have put months and months of work in to make this event happen.”

Main Street Fairmont also expressed that they appreciate the communities support in a time where they’ve had to make some very difficult decisions. Announcements will be made at a later time on the Main Street Fairmont’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MSFairmont/

ORIGINAL (12/11/21 1:10 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials from Main Street Fairmont announced Saturday morning, due to weather, the annual Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration was canceled this year.

Officials released the following statement:

In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made the tough decision to cancel today’s Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration, including the Hometown Christmas Market, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Christmas Concert. The safety of our community, vendors, and staff is the highest priority. Unfortunately, we experienced high enough winds last night to uproot several event tents. As much as we would love to continue with the Feast, we absolutely cannot risk your safety. Thank you for your understanding. Main Street Fairmont

The Fairmont Christmas parade, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. will still go on as planned, as long as there is no thunder and lightning this evening, officials said.

