Bolyard being sworn is as new mayor of Fairmont (Facebook City of Fairmont)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The city of Fairmont has a new mayor.

Anne Bolyard was sworn in at Tuesday’s city council. She is the first woman to be mayor of the City of Fairmont.

Previous Mayor Tom Mainella did not run for reelection on city council, making him ineligible to continue as mayor.

Bolyard serves on the council in the District 2 seat; her current term expires in 2024.

Josh Rice was also sworn in as Deputy Mayor at that city council meeting.

Former Mayor Mainella started his first stint as Mayor in January 2017. Then, from February 2019 to December 2020, Brad Merrifield served as mayor. Merrifield’s departure led the way for Mainella’s second time as mayor until he left the council in 2022.

The mayor of the city of Fairmont is elected by its new city council members at their first meeting.

The city of Fairmont states, “The mayor shall preside at all meetings of the City Council, shall be recognized as head of the city government for all ceremonial purposes but shall have no administrative duties.”