FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saint Peter’s Catholic Church has opened its doors for the upcoming holiday after the Soup Opera suffered series water damage.

After a pipe burst in the laundry room of Fairmont’s Soup Opera, water rushed through the building, damaging the majority of its facility.

Images of the Soup Opera after the flood damage.

Alongside the entirety of its food pantry, the Soup Opera also lost its dining room, director’s office, ceilings, floors and both its AC unit and furnace in the flood—all just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Soup Opera normally serves up to 75 people on a weekly basis, making this loss a devastation for those in need.

12 News spoke with Soup Opera director, Misty Tennant, on the next steps for the facility.

“We’re going to just wait it out for right now, we’re at a standstill because we really can’t do anything. The Saint Peters Catholic Church across the way from us where Fairmont Catholic is, they’re going to let us utilize their kitchen and the church is going to prepare a Thanksgiving for our people,” said Tennant.

An insurance adjuster visited the facility on Wednesday to assess the steps to restoration, though it is likely that the building will need new ceilings, walls, flooring and electrical wiring to begin with.

The Soup Opera is also still accepting nonperishable food items and monetary donations. You can visit the upper portion of the Soup Opera’s facility to drop off donations any time of the week after 7:00 a.m.

Marion County Schools also announced on Friday that it is also collecting non-perishable food items at the gates of Fairmont Senior and North Marion High Schools’ football semi-final games on Friday and Saturday.