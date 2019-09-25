Fairview mayor requests help with water system from county

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County community is looking for help addressing its water issues.

Officials from Fairview spoke at the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday morning asking for help resolving the issues from the county.

Mayor Brian Shuck said Fairview has already ordered a new pump to help address the issues, but that the long term expenses will be challenging for the town to face.

“We’re doing everything that we can to correct this problem short-term, and definitely long-term, so we don’t have this situation again so we can provide them with good clean water,” said Shuck.

Commissioners met with Shuck and other city officials after the meeting to see what they could do to support Fairview.

“I think the future is to find a more permanent source of reliable, dependable clean water for the town of Fairview,” said Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott.