Fairview water problems prompt early dismissal of school

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – Residents in the town of Fairview experience water problems on Sunday Jan. 30.

Fairview Elementary School (WBOY Image)

Those issues persisted for several days and prompted the Marion County Board of Education to dismiss Fairview Elementary School and Fairview Middle School early on Tuesday Feb. 1.

According to Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage, the schools lost power the night of Monday, Jan. 31 which caused sediments in the water to settle. Students and staff were provided with bottles of water and Clorox wipes while in school Tuesday.

However, for increased precautions Fairview Elementary and Middle Schools let out early at 1 p.m. They have announced that they will remain closed on Feb. 2.