Falcons Fighting for the Arts protest held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Protesters lined the sidewalk across from Fairmont State University entrance to bring awareness on the recent decision from the University Board of Governors on future programs.

In Spring 2020, the BOG voted to eliminate majors in the music, theatre, music education and theatre education programs.

Falcons Fighting for the Arts protested to get the information out to students who are not aware or were in town when this decision was made.Member Francene Kirk stated the program has been at the university for more than 100 years, and it was heartbroken to see it go.

“One of the things we have on our signs our here is where’s the plan because we don’t know how that’s going to happen,” Kirk described. “We have not been told how that is going to happen. We have asked repeatedly through the press and through emails to tell us what the plan is and we haven’t gotten any information.”

Kirk and others in the community are filing a lawsuit due to the BOG making this decision behind closed doors. They plan to file at the Marion County Circuit Court once their attorney has the complaint written.

“This is the birthplace for the International Thespian Society. It is the birthplace for Alpha Psi Omega,” explained Kirk.

Falcons Fighting for the Arts plans to protest an entire week at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.