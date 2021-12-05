Family-owned small business now offers healthy options for pets in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A family-owned small business opened its third location in the north central West Virginia region.

Pet Works new location in Middletown Commons in White Hall (WBOY Image)

Pet Works held its grand opening on Saturday for its new store in the Middletown Commons in White Hall.

They offer healthy pet items mostly for dogs and cats but also have supplies for small animals. Toys, treats, supplements, beds and more fill the shelves for owners to spoil their pets.

Staff said they were warmly welcomed by the community on their first day open.

“As soon as I pulled in in the morning, I had four people waiting in their cars to come in,” Kaylee Gibson, store manager of Pet Works in White Hall said. “…Everyone was so happy to see us open and get to come in and check out what we had and get to use the self-service dog wash which is something you don’t see a lot.”

Self washing station at Pet Works in Middletown Commons (WBOY Image)

The dog wash is $15 per dog per half hour. Owners are given two towels and shampoo and have access to the blow dryer at the washing station. For the whole month of December if customers spend $20 in retail, they get a free dog wash.

Year round the store also offers a punch card promotion. When customers spend $25 or more on retail purchases, they’ll get one punch. Once they get 12 punches Pet Works offers $20 off the next retail purchase.

Owners and pets enjoying the new Pet Works store in White Hall (WBOY Image)

Pet Works now open sign in Middletown Commons (WBOY Image)

Pet donuts at Pet Works in White Hall (WBOY Image)

Wall of toys at Pet Works in White Hall (WBOY Image)

Small animal food at Pet Works in White Hall (WBOY Image)

Pet Works also has two other locations, one in Westover and one in Morgantown.