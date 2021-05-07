Family Relief funding available for Fairmont residents

United Way Sign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some Fairmont residents are eligible for a relief funding. The Tygart Valley United Way Cares (CDBG) funding can be used by Fairmont residents that aren’t able to pay expenses because of COVID-19.

Rent, mortgage or utilities can all be covered for up to $2,000 per household.

Applicants must be residents of Fairmont, be financially impacted by COVID-19 and their gross income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income Guidelines.

The information required from the applicant is:

Full name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Address

Current phone number

Email address

A lease agreement with a third-party document that can be used to verify residency (i.e. utility bill, cancelled check with address, pay stub or ID showing the current residence address.)

Income guidelines for Fairmont Family Relief Fund

Other information needed for the application is landlord or mortgage company information, utility information and rent or mortgage current payment and delinquent amounts with documentation.

Drop box for Fairmont Family Fund applications

Other members in the household must provide:

Gross income sources and amounts

Pay stub(s) covering at least most recent 8 weeks

2019 Tax Return.

Self-certification only for unemployment and disability compensation. (Will be provided if needed)

Payments in lieu of unemployment and disability compensation, worker’s compensation, and severance pay, and similar payments in lieu of earnings.

Benefits statement from agency OR One month’s bank statement demonstrating deposit(s) made from agency. Note: unemployment benefits should be included only for the period of time the applicant is actually eligible to receive those benefits.

Asset Income statement of asset value. (Will be provided)

The program is first come first serve, for up to 50 households.

“This past year has been hard on everyone,” Chris Yost Program Manager said. “Our United way specifically has never delved into direct finical assistance like this before. We are doing this program because we see how great the need is. We know that people are behind on their rent, are behind on their water bill, their electric bill and we want to be able to help them. So we are branching outside of what we usually do to help them directly. So we know this is a great, great need in our community.”

The application can be found on the Tygart Valley United Way Website.