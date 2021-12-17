Family Resource Network giving Christmas gift cards to foster families

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network is making sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season.

Gift cards arranged in a heart (WBOY Image)

The network presented Blueprints Social Services of Fairmont with 32 Walmart gift cards. The $50 gift cards will go directly to foster families in the county.

Families can spend it on dinners, stocking stuffers, or any other expenses that pile up during this time of year.

Tina Hevener, a case worker for Blueprints, said it’s wonderful to be able to give these to families because she doesn’t think people realize all that foster parents do.

“You have children that come into care that have been neglected, that have been abused and come from low-income families where they’ve probably never had what we feel is a Christmas where we can have presents under the tree,” Hevener said. “So, with us being able to give a donation towards that and to help these children have a wonderful Christmas it means the world to me.”

The networks organizers wanted some way to give back to the community since their breakfast with Santa was canceled due to COVID, so they decided on the gift cards.

Marion County Family Resource Network (WBOY Image)

“It’s very important, especially with the two years that we’ve had due to COVID and everybody going through a hard time. We have to reach out and help each other,” said Frank Jarman, Executive Director of MCFRN. “This has to be the time when we say ‘were a community that cares’ and then we put action to that.”

The family resource network secured the $1,600 for the gift cards through Anthem.

$50 gift care that will be given to foster families (WBOY Image)

“I truly feel so blessed to work for a company that helps so many families,” said Darlene Stuckey of Anthem. “We need to take care of the children as well as the caregivers. May each person gathered around the table enjoy the true blessing of Christmas and create a wonderful holiday memory.”

There are nearly 7,000 kids in foster care in the state.

Hevener said there’s always a need for foster families. You can learn more about how to become a foster parent here.