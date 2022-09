FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed.

According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines.

The post also warned that Rt 73 (Middletown Rd) is down to one lane due to an unrelated Mon Power incident.

