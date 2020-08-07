Farimont State holds COVID-19 testing for staff and faculty to prepare for students’ return

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held COVID-19 testing on campus Friday for all staff and faculty to prepare for the students’ return next week.

Fairmont State University students will return to campus in waves starting this Sunday, August 9. The plan is to have every student returning be tested as soon as they get to campus, to help decrease the chance of transmission.

“We’re trying to stay as up to date as possible, and we’re really trying to reduce the spread. We understand when you bring people back in large numbers there’s some risk associated with that,” said Chief of Police and Emergency Management Matt Swain. “With things like testing, and constant cleansing of the facility, we’re trying to do everything we can make sure were mitigating those risks.”

The first wave of students returning will do so from August 9 through the 11. The second wave will begin August 15 through the 17. Students in the second wave will attend the first week of classes online, as they wait for test results.

These new protocols at the university are just one way the school is attempting to keep the campus as safe as possible for the students, faculty and staff. They understand how important face-to-face learning is, and they want to be able to allow that opportunity.

“I mean, if you look around campus you’ll see a lot of different changes,” Swain said. “We’re just trying to continue to increase that distance the best that we can.”

If you have any questions about the student return process you can visit the university’s website.