WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of White Hall hosted its first Farmers & Artisans Market of the season on Saturday. Several bakers, crafters and farmers set up their stations to sell a wide array of goodies to the public.

Some of these goodies included raw honey, baked goods, and fresh produce. Last year was the first time the Farmers and Artisans Market was offered to the Town of White Hall, so vendors like Cassidy Lanz, the owner of CL Cakery, are looking at this year to be a building year for the market.

“It’s really exciting,” Lanz said. “Last year was kind of the first year and this year is a building year so, I am excited to see everybody that comes out and, get to talk with the community and expand to this part of town.”

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on every second and fourth Saturday of every month until October. It’s held near the White Hall Public Safety Department, which is in the Tygart Valley Mall.

Those who want to keep up with the vendors and events at the market can join or check the Facebook group.