FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s been four years since “Feast of the Seven Fishes, a film made by Marion County native Robert Tinnell, was released. He made the film with the goal of capturing what was special about the Italian American Christmases he had in West Virginia during his youth.

The film follows the working-class Oliverio family. Young Tony Oliverio is seeing about a waspish girl named Katie, who’s home from the Ivy’s. Meanwhile, his family prepares for Christmas Eve dinner, which consists of seven different types of fish for the seven sacraments.

The film is the passion project of director Robert Tinnell, who had a long career making horror movies in Hollywood before returning to Marion County where he is from. He made such films as “Surf Nazis Must Die” and “Frankenstein and Me,” which was the first film appearance of a young Ryan Gosling.

Tinnel said, “I’ve gotten to do a lot of really wonderful things in my life, and I can’t ignore the fact that this community that raised me contributed to that.”

Tinnel grew up watching his uncles prepare the Feast of the Seven Fishes and said that this film came out of a desire to preserve that Italian American culture. For years, he struggled to get the movie made because Hollywood wanted him as a writer, but not a director. However, he stuck with his guns, because he thought no one could tell this story like him.

Eventually, with the help of his brother, a friend from Hollywood, and a West Virginia film tax credit, Tinnel got the chance to film “Feast of the Seven Fishes.” He filmed it in the town he grew up in, even using his grandparents’ house.

Much like the dinner the characters make in the film, the movie is clearly a labor of love. But Tinnel said the movie also harkens back to a past in which people were maybe more connected to what really mattered about the holidays.

Tinnel said, “At Christmas, we weren’t nearly as concerned about buying presents and getting into this Martha Stewart treadmill of everything having to be perfect. What mattered is that we were together and having the shared experience, you know. Generating this meal is a memory.”

Even if you didn’t grow up in 1983, the film wraps you in a blanket of small-town living. Tony cruises around with his cousin and hops bars with familiar faces. Then, at the end of the day, he sits down with his family for a Catholic seafood meal.