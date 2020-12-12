Feast of the Seven Fishes looked different on Saturday, but gave the community the same “taste”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Feast of the Seven Fishes looked a little different this year, but the tradition still lived on.

Pre-orders were submitted last week, to be picked up curbside from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

“Though it wasn’t the same feeling as thousands of people roaming Monroe Street, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont Tim Liebrecht said. “This year, they were actually able to reach more people all over the country.”

The most important part for Main Street Fairmont was showing support for a variety of businesses in the area, even through the difficult times from the Pandemic.

The importance of this tradition goes beyond the delicious food, but it brings everyone together in time where there is a lot of disagreeing. Especially with holiday traditions, they give us such a sense of community. Our community is built around so much of this tradition, and so much of our heritage. It’s so important, so pivotal for our community, we wanted to come back together, and come around the tradition, but, in a new way. That’s what we’ve been able to do, is adapt.” Tim Liebrecht, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont

Main Street Fairmont also hosted a Live Cooking Show on its Facebook page Saturday evening at 6 p.m.