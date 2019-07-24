1  of  2
Federal court throws out lawsuit filed by families of the 1968 Farmington Mine Disaster

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by the families of 78 men who were killed in a 1968 mine explosion in West Virginia.

The ruling Wednesday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Appeals affirms a 2017 ruling by a federal judge.

The men died after an explosion ripped through the Farmington No. 9 mine.

In a 2014 lawsuit, the families accused Consolidation Coal of fraudulently concealing key information that would have allowed them to file a wrongful-death lawsuit years earlier.

The 4th Circuit cited a West Virginia Supreme Court finding that the wrongful-death claim was barred by a two-year statute of limitations.

Attorney Timothy Bailey said the families are disappointed. He said “it’s a sad day” for the families and for “truth and justice.”

