Federal credit union donates to Fairmont State University’s food bank to celebrate 80 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Federal Credit Union presented a check for $1,939 to Fairmont State University’s food bank in honor of the bank’s 80th anniversary.

All the money will go into purchasing food for, “The Nest,” which is located in the Falcon Center, to fill the shelves before the holiday season.

Director of the Falcon Center, Robin Yeager said they were thrilled with this donation for what it will mean for the students who need the support.

“I’ve been buying for a while, so I know exactly what the students want and need, it’s a lot ready made meals, toiletries,” said Yeager. “The shelves empty up quickly so we are really excited to have this money so we can keep buying food for the kids.”

Students and faculty said that they are grateful for the donation from the bank, and looking forward to what this will bring for the school.