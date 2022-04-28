WHITE HALL, W.Va. – ALDI has officially opened its first store in Marion County.

The ALDI in White Hall offers all grocery needs from produce to meats to dairy goods. The chain store prides itself on having low prices and exclusive brand products.

Inside the new Aldi in White Hall (WBOY Image)

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said JR Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 10 years and are excited to continue to offer White Hall residents an affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI can be found in the Middletown Commons Suite 239 in White Hall. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.