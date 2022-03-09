WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The major chain grocery store, Aldi, is set to open a location in White Hall.

Aldi being built in Middletown Commons (WBOY Image)

The store is currently in the process of being built in the Middletown Commons. The town of White Hall announced it is set to open on April 6.

The grocery store is known for carrying most of its products under its own name brand which is offered to customers at a low price.

This is the first Aldi in Marion County. Until the store opens, the next closest Aldi locations to Marion County residents are in Clarksburg, Morgantown and Star City.

The new store has several position openings that can be found here.