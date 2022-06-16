RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upper Mon River Trash Tournament will take place at the Rivesville Municipal building across from the 7-11 on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

This trash tournament is a river cleanup that starts at the West Fork and will run down to the Opekiska Lock and Dam. The organizers are styling the tournament like a bass tournament.

Participants can launch at Palatine Park located in Fairmont, Prickets Fort State Park or any ramp that maybe be accessible. People of all ages are asked to come out and help. They can either clean from the shore, or there are a few other things that can be used:

Big boats

Little Boats

Kayaks

Canoes

Supplies will be handed out to those who want to participate at the dock and pavilion behind the Municipal building, where weigh-ins will also take place.

These weigh-ins will help determine who gets what prize. There will be prizes handed out for the most trash weight collected, the largest piece of trash collected, and for the youngest and oldest volunteers. The first fifty contestants to show up and help will even get a free T-shirt. Food will also be present for those who may get hungry throughout the day of cleanup.

Trash surrounding the dock behind the Rivesville Municipal Building (WBOY Image)

Pastor Bill Rager of Mt. Zion Community Church, who is the organizer of the tournament, said he feels passionate about cleaning the river.

“There’s so many needs, as far as environmental needs, and this is just a small way,” Rager said. “We can’t always rely on big corporations to do their thing. It’s time for the little people to just kick in and say “hey that’s mine, I want to help take care of it.”

Rager said that West Virginia has some great natural resources, and it is our responsibility to take care of what we have been given. He added that it is not only our community’s river but the animals’ river too.

The organizers want to thank the WVDNR and DEP, as well as all of the sponsors who are making this day possible for the community.

Pastor Rager is making this tournament an annual event to keep up with the Upper Mon River.

Anyone interested in more information or becoming a sponsor can contact Pastor Bill Rager at 304-365-2802.