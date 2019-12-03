First exchange bank official grand opening in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The First Exchange Bank held a grand opening in White Hall to announce the new location of the bank.

Despite the weather, they had a big turnout and many in attendance opened new accounts with the bank. They gave tours of the new building, had food trucks for lunch and dinner and also had a free coffee giveaway.

The marketing coordinator, Megan Michael, said the talk about the new bank was growing and even on the grand opening, they had plenty of people come in sign up for a new account with the bank. They heard a lot of positive feedback about the new location.

They also had a promotion where if new or current customers signed up for a new account, they would deposit $50 into that account, along with donating $50 to the Humane Society.

The banks lobby hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – Noon

Sunday: Closed

Drive through bank hours:

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – Noon

Sunday: Closed

If you have anymore questions, you can call (304)-534-7200 or visit their website by clicking here.