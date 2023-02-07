FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice’s office is continuing its efforts to expand Emergency Medical Services throughout the state.

On Tuesday, medical “first out” bags were distributed to EMS personnel in Lewis and Marion Counties.

The bags include essential equipment and supplies for any first responders to keep in their personal cars in case they come upon an emergency and need to provide aid before an ambulance arrives.

“Blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, sheers dressings, splints, tourniquets, stop the bleed kinds of materials, chest seals, air ways, CPR masks gloves, things to protect and EMS personal like goggles and gloves and masks,” Cynthia Persily, vice chancellor for Health Sciences WV Higher Education Policy Commission & Community and Technical College System said about what’s in the bags. “Basically, anything they could need in order to take care of someone if they’re first on the scene.”

EMSWV Answer the Call (WBOY Image)

About 730 medical “first out” bags were given out to EMS squads in north-central West Virginia. In total, the governor’s office purchased 5,500 bags to be distributed across the state.

The bags were funded by the governors’ offices’ emergency management crisis fund that was established after allocating $10 million in CARES Act dollars to start it.