FAIRMONT, W.Va. – FirstEnergy is making efforts to become a more diverse and inclusive company.

The corporation, which owns Mon Power, has teamed up with the West Virginia Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) to share more job openings with minority candidates and work with more minority owned businesses for its supplier program.

Mon Power (WBOY Image)

Weekly, the corporation shares their job openings with HHOMA so that they can better reach job seekers in West Virginia.

The efforts tie in with FirstEnergy’s goal to increase the number of racially and ethnically diverse employees by 30% by 2025.

“Becoming a more diverse and inclusive company is an important part of our strategic plan, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with HHOMA to increase awareness about job opportunities at FirstEnergy through this new initiative,” said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia operations at FirstEnergy.

According to a 2021 study prepared for the National Association of State Energy Officials by BW Research Partnership, the energy sector has below-average representation of Hispanic or Latinx workers and Black or African American workers.

FirstEnergy also committed to achieving 20% of its supply chain spend with diverse suppliers by 2025.