WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Five Below will be opening in White Hall “soon.”

12 News staff report seeing a sign announcing that the discount store chain is coming to Middletown Commons soon. The sign is located near the Aldi and Dollar General.

Construction workers were seen going in and out of the building, 12 News staff report.

The chain specializes in products that are $5 and under but also offers products up to $25. Many of its products are geared toward families with older children and teens.

There was not an estimated opening date for the store provided.

Additionally, Five Below’s job listings included four positions in White Hall as of Friday morning.

West Virginia also has Five Below locations in Morgantown, Vienna, South Charleston, Huntington and Martinsburg, according to Five Below’s store locator.