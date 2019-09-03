Flag raising ceremony set to take place at Fairmont’s Korean War Veteran Memorial

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A flag raising ceremony to honor the men and women who served our country during the Korean War will take place September 13 in Marion County.

Local veterans, boy scouts and residents will head to the Korean War veterans memorial in Fairmont this Saturday to see the memorial’s newest flags.

“It was started as the Korean Memorial, but we only had 814 that was killed from West Virginia, 27 from Marion County,” said Columbus Carpenter, memorial creator. “So, we opened it up to all veterans. It don’t matter where you got killed in the service, just so you served in the service. It’s opened to all.”

Outside of the ceremony, speakers will also touch on the importance of all flags represented at the memorial.

The flag raising will start at 1 p.m. at the memorial park behind Fairmont’s MCPARC office across from Wave Tek Pool.