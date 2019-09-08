Flags were raised at Korean Veteran Memorial to honor those who died in service

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – 11 flags were raised at the top of the Fairmont connector on the site of the Korean Veteran Memorial to honor those who died for our freedom.

Commissioners, delegates and veterans from all branches were in attendance as remarks were given on the importance of each flag.

Memorial creator, Columbus Carpenter, said it was once started to honor just Korean War veterans, but quickly opened to all veterans who fought trying to preserve our rights and freedom here in the U.S.

Columbus Carpenter

“That flag means a lot to me. It’s not just a flag. It’s not just a flag. Everybody says well it’s just a piece of material. Yes it is, but what that flag represents. What flag represents to you and me and everyone else. That flag means more than a million, billion dollars. It represents health, happiness and a future.” said Carpenter.

If you would like to donate to the memorial or have a family members name placed in the memorial you can call Columbus Carpenter at (304)-366-3206.