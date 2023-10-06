FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which brings out a lot of fundraising for the fight against cancer. One of these fundraisers is the fifth annual Flock of Flamingos hosted by the Marion County Rescue Squad.

A flock can be sent with a $10 donation, if your home is flocked you can donate $5 to get them off or $10 to send to someone else’s yard. There is also the ability to get flock insurance with a $20 donation, ensuring your yard will not get flocked during the entire month.

Flocking is limited to homes in Marion County but people outside of the county can request to flock a Marion County home or make a straight donation without any flocking. The fundraiser will end Oct. 31.

To make a donation you can email publicrelations@mcrswv.org, call the station at 304-363-6246 ext. 2, or even visit the Marion County Rescue Squad at 400 Virginia Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554.

To get a look at all the rules, click here.