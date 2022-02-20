FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Folks gathered on Feb. 20 at the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center on the Fairmont State campus to watch David O’Dell, a West Virginia native, play a plethora of instruments, including a banjo, dulcimer, and fiddle during the Trunk of Traditional Tunes event.

Starting at 2 p.m., O’Dell entertained with his instruments, but also shared stories from his lifetime, full of music, while providing a little about the history of traditional music and his instruments.

“My primary thing is I just love doing this, it’s hard to beat one of those times you’re just in the kitchen with three or four people there that are really clicking and each person is hearing the same rhythm it’s just hard to beat that feeling,” said David O’Dell.

Guests and students were encouraged to ask questions as the goal of Trunk of Traditional Tunes is to keep West Virginia’s rich musical traditions alive. This series is funded by the CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant through the West Virginia Humanities Council.

For those who wish to view it, the event streamed on the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center’s Facebook page. The series will continue with three more events lined up in March, featuring John Morris, Sarah Sullivan, and Emily Hillard.

The events are free and open to the public.