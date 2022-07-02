RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – The City of Rivesville held its Riverfront Festival at behind the municipal building, starting at 9 a.m. on July 2.

Main Street Rivesville Market on Mon started at 9 a.m., which included a rock climbing wall, kids games, baked goods, crafters and vendors. The town garage had free face painting for kids starting at 4 p.m. where they also had a basket raffle.

The West Side Rhythm and Blues Band played at the pavilion between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ryan Cain then played from 8-10 p.m.

Styx and Stones BBQ was there, along with many other food vendors and baked good tables.

The festival has been going on for several years. Frank Moore, city council member and president of Main Street Rivesville, mentioned why the festival was important for the community.

“Well the festival for the community has really been a tradition. Plus also, it brings all of our community relations together, our families together, in the town, to have fun and celebrate our Independence Day.”

The City of Rivesville wanted to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped in making the firework costs, food vendors, crafts and activities a success for the festival.

To end the Independence Day celebration, the firework show started at 10 p.m.