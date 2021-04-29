‘For the People Act’ discussion held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some community members and lawmakers are pushing to get Congress to pass a bill that could potentially change politics for the state.

The “For the People Act” is proposed legislation that would expand voter registration and voting access and would limit the removal of voters from voter roles. So far, the bill has passed the House of Representatives.

“After being secretary of state for eight years, I know how important it is to make sure that West Virginians have safe and access to the ballot and that’s why this For the People Act is so important,” Natalie Tennant, former West Virginia secretary of state said. “This is an opportunity for community members, lawmakers, former lawmakers to really hear and be able to discuss and then go out and tell their constituents and their friends and family and their organization how important it is.”

The bill also includes sections on election security and sharing intelligence information. The bill would require candidates for president and vice president to submit 10 years worth of tax returns, too. These are ideas that have recently come up.



“We have found after the 2020 election, where we had historic numbers come out, and then we had the, the attack on our U.S. Capitol, how important strengthening our democracy is. And, you do that by having inclusiveness, and making it diverse and being able to have a piece of legislation like this that really protects our freedoms to vote,” Tennant said.

Lawmakers aren’t the only ones supporting it.



“Young people are the next generation of leaders, and we are working really diligently to take control of the future. The first step to do that is to organize and to lobby passing of this legislation,” Zachary Fancher, Fairmont State student and UN-PAC member said.

The For the People Act is action in the Senate.

Senators from West Virginia have so far not backed the bill.