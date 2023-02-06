FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A notable name within Fairmont State athletics recently established a new scholarship to help current and future Falcons soar high.

Longtime Fairmont State football coach and Athletic Director James “Rusty” Elliot and his wife Mary Jo donated $25,000 to create the Mary Jo and Rusty Elliot Endowed Athletic Scholarship.

The purpose of the scholarship is to aid current Fairmont State student-athletes to graduate.

“The most important thing for any student-athlete is to graduate,” said James “Rusty” Elliot, a 1979 graduate of Fairmont State. “They’re working hard for four or five years, and the end product should be a degree to help them get a job in the field that they love.”

Fairmont State student-athletes that are eligible to receive the scholarship must be either a junior or senior as well as a graduate of a high school in Marion County. Current Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger says this scholarship will leave a lasting impact, just like Elliot’s time at Fairmont State.

“It’s going to last forever,” Bamberger said. “It’s always going to be there and (we’re) very thankful to Rusty and Mary Jo for their generosity in establishing this scholarship.”