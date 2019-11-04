Former Fairmont State student sues school, others over alleged sexual assault incident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A former Fairmont State University student is suing the school, its board of governors, Phi Sigma Phi-Epsilon Zeta Chapter, Phi Sigma Phi National Fraternity and a man she is accusing of sexual assault after an alleged incident in October 2017.

The woman, who filed the lawsuit anonymously and is identified only by her initials, alleges that on or about October 28, 2017, she went to a party at the Phi Sigma Phi-EZ fraternity house near campus, where alcohol was being consumed, according to the lawsuit.

The woman states that after the party, a fellow student and member of the Fairmont State football team, whom 12 News is declining to identify, “violently and forcibly sexually assaulted” her at an apartment adjacent to her dorm, according to court documents. The woman was a 17-year-old freshman at the time of the alleged incident.

Following the incident, the lawsuit states the woman was traumatized and did not immediately know how and to whom at Fairmont State to report it. She felt threatened by the man’s presence on campus and feared leaving her dorm room. The woman then failed all of her classes in the fall 2017 semester.

On or about December 29, 2017, the woman told her mother about the incident, and the mother then informed the university, according to court documents. The lawsuit also claims that despite Fairmont State initiating an investigation shortly after the incident, the woman’s mother was never notified about the sexual assault.

The woman claims that on March 8, 2018, the school warned her by letter to not have any contact with the man she accuses of sexually assaulting her, stating that any such contact may lead to her expulsion, according to court documents.

On March 22, 2018, the woman said she received a letter from Fairmont State stating that an investigation concluded that the man had violated the school’s university policy for sexual assault. According to the lawsuit, the letter stated that the school had imposed sanctions on the man consisting of an issuance of no-contact order; his suspension from the university for two semesters; and unspecified counseling as a requirement for his readmission consideration.

The lawsuit states that the woman withdrew from Fairmont State at the end of the spring 2018 semester, as she feared the man’s return to campus and felt unsafe on campus.

In Count I, the lawsuit accuses Fairmont State of violating Title IX by not providing the woman with periodic updates on the investigation into the incident; by not providing her with a balanced and fair investigative and hearing process; and failing to address her complaint adequately, appropriately, reliably, impartially and reasonably, according to court documents. It states that the school’s actions, inactions and failures amount to deliberate indifference.

In Count II, the lawsuit accuses Fairmont State of negligence. It states the school had a duty to take reasonable protective measures to protect the woman from the risk of sexual abuse and/or sexual assault since it was entrusted to care for her as a student. Further, it claims that it was foreseeable that harm would come to the woman since her alleged assailant was permitted to remain on campus.

In Count III, the lawsuit accuses the man of sexual assault. It states that he engaged in sexual intrusion of the woman without her consent, causing her to suffer damages, including emotional distress, pain, suffering and mental anguish.

In Count IV, the lawsuit accuses the man of intentional infliction of emotional distress. It states that the man engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct, including rape and sexual assault, and that this caused the woman to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, stress and fear, for which she has sought medical treatment and counseling.

In Count V, the lawsuit accuses Phi Sigma Phi National Fraternity and Phi Sigma Phi-Epsilon Zeta Chapter of negligence. It states that the organizations were in a host-invitee relationship with the woman, based upon her attendance at a social event at the fraternity house. It also states that the organizations assumed a duty of care over the woman when they offered to transport her from the fraternity house by one of their members, according to court documents.

Moreover, the lawsuit claims that PSP and PSP-EZ breached their duties by not taking reasonable precautions to prevent members from committing acts of rape or sexual assault or fostering or enabling an environment where such foreseeable acts would be committed.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, costs, interest, statutory and civil penalties, attorney’s fees and costs of litigation and any other appropriate relief. The plaintiff is seeking a jury trial.

12 News has reached out to Fairmont State University for comment.