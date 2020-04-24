Former Mannington police chief speaks out after recent firing

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Mannington’s former police chief is speaking out about his recent firing.

During a Mannington City Council meeting on April 14, Chief Brian Stewart told the council about an ongoing investigation involving a former Mannington police officer for alleged wrongdoing that happened while the person was still an officer with the city, Stewart said. The chief also told council members that there was surveillance video to back up the accusation, he said.

Brian Stewart

The council admonished Stewart for bringing this up during an open meeting, and Mayor Ray Shadrick demanded to see the video, according to Stewart. Shadrick began making excuses for the former officer’s actions and described him as being “like a brother to me,” Stewart said.

On April 20, prior to a vote by city council, Shadrick informed Stewart, both in person and in writing, that he was being terminated, Stewart said.

The next day, during a special meeting, council voted 3–2 to fire Stewart. He was not allowed to join the meeting to defend himself, Stewart said.

On April 23, Shadrick had the unnamed former officer sworn in by the city clerk as a temporary officer, pending the council’s approval, according to Stewart.

The minutes for the two meetings mentioned above have not yet been posted on the City of Mannington’s website.

12 News reached out to Mannington City Hall and was told by the person who answered the phone that she was told not to comment on the situation. When reached at the towing company he owns, Shadrick told 12 News that he had no comment and referred our reporter to the city’s attorney, Pete DeMasters, who is with Flaherty, Sensabaugh and Bonasso in Morgantown. 12 News has left a message with DeMasters and is awaiting a call back.

Stewart started as Mannington’s chief nine months ago, after longtime Chief David James retired in July 2019.

Stewart came to Mannington after serving 21 years in several different capacities with the Fairmont Police Department, he said.

Stewart said that he could not comment further on the situation, but that “it is by no means over.”