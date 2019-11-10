Former Miss West Virginia USA launches clothing line

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Former Miss West Virginia USA Haley Holloway and her sisters Ashley and Sydney are using their passion for helping others to give back through their new active wear line, HSA Athletics.

The Holloway sisters lost a grandmother to diabetes, and as a result will donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Diabetes Association.

“I really wanted to give back to our community by providing them with clothes that make them feel comfortable to want to run fast and jump high towards their dreams. That’s a quote that my father has given us and we’ve stuck with it for a long time. It’s really something that I think this brand embodies,” said Haley Holloway.

HSA athletics clothing is designed to encourage people to be physically active while feeling confident. The company is also local to the Fairmont area.

“I am big on social media-I love posting, but I also love working out and our sets are really perfect for the both of that. They make you look great, obviously they enhance your curves. It doesn’t matter what body shape you have, it just makes you look amazing,” said Sydney Holloway.

The sisters said they wanted the line’s promotional photo shoots to be unique and offer something new to the community.

“That’s what our type of vibe is trying to become-different, new and that’s exactly what we want to run with,” said Ashley Holloway.

The HSA Athletics website will be live on November 22nd. To order, click here.