Former Mylan employees starting academic year at Pierpont C&TC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College has started to welcome students back for the new academic year. Some of those students are former Mylan employees.

“We welcome our former Mylan employees and are excited that they will be among our freshman students,” said Lyla Grandstaff, Pierpont’s vice president of student services. “These students can advance their education and start a new career, and our institution will benefit from having them as a part of our student body because of their varied life experiences.”

The Viatris company, formerly known as Mylan, announced last year that they would be closing its Morgantown location which led to more than 1,500 employees losing their jobs. The plant officially closed in late July.

Since the announcement of the closure, Pierpont has worked to provide the former employees with education for their new careers. The college previously held a “Mylan Day” at its Advanced Technology Center in early June to introduce employees to programs and financial aid available to them.

“Education creates a pathway to a new career for those employees who have been displaced by the Mylan closure,” said Pierpont’s Interim President, Dr. Anthony Hancock. “We have a variety of career-ready programs that can assist these individuals, and we want these employees to know that Pierpont is here for them.”

Classes start for Pierpont Community & Technical College students on August 17.