FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The former owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center continues to face lawsuits from unions.

Alecto Healthcare Services is facing mounting pressure after closing the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital workers are working with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to pursue litigation against Alecto for 401(k) contributions, which union members said Alecto still owes them.

Morrisey spoke with 12 News on Friday about what is next.

“There’s definitely more work to do to make sure that everyone’s benefits get covered. And, then next week, I think you’ll see some follow-up action with respect to retirement benefits. That’s the next step,” said Morrisey.

12 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.