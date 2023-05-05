FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — 15 newly-certified police officers walked across the stage at Fairmont State University Friday and can immediately begin patrolling in their home cities and counties.

This group is the first in several decades to be certified by an academy other than the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute, West Virginia.

Cadets spent the past 16 weeks training in simulations and in college classrooms.

Academy Director Jeffrey McCormick said there are advantages to certifying officers on a college campus.

“We use the instructors and professors from the university to provide college-level education in criminal law, bias awareness and de-escalation techniques,” said McCormick. “Studies have shown that officers that have some college education make better decisions, they have less complaints against them and they’re less likely to use force.”

Among the cadets was former WVU football player James Gmiter, who played for the Mountaineers for four seasons. He played his final game in WVU’s home win against Baylor in 2022 and after missing the next four games, announced his retirement from football. On top of being on the list of cadets, Gmiter also announced his graduation via a Twitter post on Friday.

The cadets certified Friday can immediately begin working in the two counties and seven cities that sponsored them.

The fifteen graduating cadets and the agencies that sponsored them are: