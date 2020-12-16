Four Fairmont city council members say goodbye in final meeting of year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — There was not much on the agenda for the Fairmont city council in its final meeting of the year, but it was a bittersweet day for some.

Four members of the council — Mayor Brad Merrifield, and council members Phil Mason, Frank Yann, and Dora Kay Grubb — were given recognition as they prepare to leave office at the end of the month.

Frank Yann (left) and Mayor Brad Merrifield received plaques acknowledging their service to the community.

All four departing members brought a unique skill set and perspective to the council. Merrifield and Yann were present at the meeting, though all four were praised for their service. The two men received plaques at the meeting, thanking them for their time serving the city. Mason and Grubb will receive theirs at a later date.

Merrifield personally thanked Yann in front of the room. In his speech, he noted that they did not always agree. However, there was great respect between them and all of the council members, and no debate would stand in the way of that.