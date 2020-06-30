Four Fairmont State University students receive construction scholarships

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Four Fairmont State University students have received scholarships from the Contractor’s Association of West Virginia.

Ben Cochran, Garrett Devericks, Hunter Drake and Emily Glover were chosen based on academic performance, work experience in construction related fields, and financial need.

Scholarships are usually presented at a conference in Charleston, but the conference was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

FSU staff members emphasized they are proud of all the hard work students have put in during these difficult times to progress with their educations and future careers.

“When they get a scholarship, most of them are probably not working or they can work less, which means that they have more time to focus on college,” said Steven Roof, interim Dean of the College of Science of Technology.

With seven total college students receiving the scholarships statewide, more than half of the recipients were from Fairmont State.