Fourth of July Celebration held at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation hosted a Fourth of July Celebration at Palatine Park in Fairmont Saturday for the community to enjoy.

Officials asked that those in attendance wear a mask and park officials also had three hand sanitizing stations set up.

Officials also stated they have plenty of room in the lawn for everyone to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the live music on stage by Byron “Six Six” Cooper, Jersey which is a Bruce Springsteen Tribute band and Three AM Tokyo.

Cleabrations wrapped up with fireworks being set off on the Million Dollar Bridge near Palatine Park for all those in attendance to watch.