Frank and Jane Gabor W.Va. Folklife Center presents virtual storytelling event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center presented Tales of Courage with members of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild.

The Folklife Center hosted the event for free virtually online through Fairmont State University’s website. The evening included a mix of folklife, true stories, and tall tells from a few storytellers.

Also, the West Virginia Storytellers Guild is a diverse group of performers who tell travel the Mountain State telling stories at schools, libraries, churches, festivals, and civic organizations.

The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is housed in an historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University.

It holds the Ruth Ann Musick Folklore Archives, the Phyllis W. Moore West Virginia Authors Archives, and the Patty Looman Collection.

Students who minor in folklore, as well as museum students, get hands-on experience with the collections housed.

