FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center in Fairmont hosted the Wartz’n’All Dulcimer Jam Festival on Saturday after being absent for multiple years.

Officials with the jam session encouraged dulcimer players to bring their instruments and to be prepared for a fun day of music and friendship. They also had cardboard dulcimers available as well as some beginner instruction, along with more advanced instruments.

“In 2012 we got together at Coopers Rock and played a little bit out just sitting around. We came back to Coppers Rock the next year and Rob had tee-shirts made,” Jim Fawcett, an organizer of the Wartz’n’All Dulcimer Jam, said.

Dulcimer enthusiasts used to gather twice a year for a jam session in the spring and in the fall, which the group is hoping will return. Organizers also said they are hoping to grow the number of participants and spectators of the festival back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We’ve gone all over north central West Virginia, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Bruceton, Southern Pennsylvania. We varied for a while, then COVID shut everything down, and this is our first gathering since,” Rob Lackey, an fellow organizer of the Wartz’n’All Dulcimer Jam, said.

The dulcimer is a traditional Appalachian instrument with deep roots throughout the Mountain State. Lackey said that the dulcimer is one of the simplest instruments to play as well as one of the more complex. He also said that a wrong note cannot be played because of the pattern that it uses.