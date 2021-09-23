Free drinking water testing program in Fairmont

WVU’s Institute of Water Security and Science will do drinking water testing in Fairmont Saturday (Sept. 25) from 10 a.m. to noon. (WVU Photo)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With recent concerns about clean water in the area, including ongoing concerns of lead pipes in Clarksburg, do you ever wonder if your water is safe to drink?

WVU is holding a workshop in Fairmont to help educate people about drinking water testing.

The program emphasizes the importance of safe drinking water and the need for regular drinking water quality testing. Participants will learn how to test drinking water and how to interpret their results.

They will also receive a free drinking water test kit.

The testing will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marion County Police Reserve Building, at 35 City View Terrace in Fairmont.

The event is being hosted by the Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University with assistance from WVU Extension Service and is sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation.

