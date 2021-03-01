Friendship Fairmont receives a $2,500 donation from the Manchin Injury Law Group

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Manchin Injury Law Group donated a check for $2,500 to a Marion County non-profit.

Friendship Fairmont is a mental wellness community drop-in center. They offer peer support services through groups, leisure, and social activities to seek recovery from mental health or substance abuse.

Friendship Fairmont is a program of Milan Puskar Health Right. Program Coordinator Rochelle Satterfield explained that the first step in recovery is realizing that there is a problem.

“When people are told they have a problem, they’re not going to take it seriously,” Satterfield explained. “You have to be willing to admit to yourself and know that you need to make a change for the better. What we do is we try to help them focus on that there is hope and that you’re not alone in this.”

To use their services or make a donation, stop by the office at 211 Adams Street in Fairmont.

Friendship Fairmont is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and additional information can be found on its website by clicking here.