FRN donates to help create better learning environment at RESET Rising Stars after school program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The RESET Rising Stars after school program received a generous donation from the Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) Friday morning.

The donation was in the amount of $5,000. FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman said that the staff at the nonprofit is dedicated and selfless, which is exactly why they wanted to join forces with an organization that does so much good for the youth of Marion County.

“I like to be on the cutting edge of making positive change and they’re doing it there, so we wanted to be involved,” Jarman said. “We also want to keep the numbers low on volunteers, because with the COVID situation going on, we want to make sure people are safe while they’re helping others.”

RESET offers tutors, additional learning resources, reading programs and much more to help better the understanding and learning of children in Marion County. The organization doesn’t receive federal grants, so everything they provide is from donations.

The money awarded by the FRN will go into rebuilding and updating the physical structure of the building, and beautifying it inside and out.

“It’s wonderful, it’s going to let us keep a program going, but it will make sure the surroundings are really nice for the children,” said RESET Rising Stars Executive Director Sherry Kinder. “I’m ecstatic, I couldn’t be happier.”

Sherry Kinder (Left) and Frank Jarman (Right)

Kinder said this new look on their building will make for a better atmosphere, therefore a better learning environment. Their return date is still up in the air, depending on what the Marion County Board of Education does with its final decision.

The new renovations will also allow the after school program to have a bigger, better, more open area to social distance, and follow all the COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

“Whatever we do, we’re going to do what’s best for the kids, and what’s safest for them, and for our partners and volunteers,” said Kinder.

The FRN, along with several other volunteers will be working on the new renovations every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are looking for volunteers, and if you would like to volunteer, you can call either of the numbers below.

Marion County FRN: (304)-366-4445

Sherry Kinder: (304)-368-1500 or (304)-777-8568