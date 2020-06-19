FroYo Factory celebrates grand opening in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – FroYo Factory, a new dessert shop located in the Tygarts Valley Mall Loop celebrated its grand opening Friday afternoon.

Owner and operator, Zack Nelson said he’s always wanted to open his own business and attributes his ambition to his father who owns a business of his own.

“Just seeing the benefits of if you work hard, it’ll pay off so I’ve always just wanted to do my own thing,” explained Nelson.

FroYo Factory offers low sugar and dairy-free options, as well as flavors of traditional frozen yogurt with more than 60 toppings to choose from.

Some of those flavors include, four twists vanilla, expresso, latte, peanut butter, chocolate, strawberry, cheesecake, orange and raspberry, which are both dairy free.

The shop is conveniently located and Nelson stated he hopes his shop will be a place families can make a pit-stop to enjoy a sweet treat any day of the week.

To keep up with the newest flavors and sweet treats that FroYo Factory has to offer, head over to the Facebook page.

The FroYo Factory is located at 201 Tygart Valley Mall Loop, in Fairmont.